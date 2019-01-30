Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Tiny Pacific Houses is the brainchild of Hawaii-born Brandon Hardin, who saw the trend gaining popularity in the Pacific Northwest.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Charlotte Perriand
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
The 3,000-square-foot house sits partially on stilts to tread as lightly as possible on its natural island site.
Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House (1936, Madison, Wisconsin). This brick and wood abode, built affordably for a family, is an example of indoor-outdoor living—a wall of full-height glazed doors open onto a terrace.
Fallingwater is being interpreted by Tyler Stout, whose most recent screen print was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie True Romance. “Stylistically, his interpretation is going to be really unique, really interesting,” says Hashimoto.
The cantilevered entry court assists with the reinforcement by securing the building’s weight seaward.
Timber battens were used on north-facing windows to prevent excessive heat in the summer. The exterior is clad in Scyon’s Linea weatherboard and covered in Dylux’s Western Myall paint. Beneath the upper floor, a little nook makes for the perfect covered carport and storage spot for surfboards.
Bach to Nature Two doctors wanted their typical New Zealand home to function as simply as it looks.
From his perch Dwares can enjoy a glass of wine while gazing at the ocean.
The Cora House’s configuration maximizes views, while its siting limits environmental impact. Bonnifait + Giesen Atelierworkshop, the firm that designed the structure, retained the mature trees on the property.
Located an hour outside of the bustling city of Mumbai is an idyllic home designed by Architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
“We wanted the exterior to be the artwork,” Ryan says.
A swimming pool was on everyone’s wish list. Gray Organschi installed it on the east side of the house, along with an outdoor fireplace. The outside pathways and decks are paved in ipe and bluestone.
The couple, both surfers and beach lovers, wake up to stunning views of the azure-blue Southern Ocean in their otherwise monochromatic eucalyptus master bedroom. Wardle’s firm designed the bed base, and the panel in the ceiling hides a television.
Reclaimed pine purlins cast shadows onto the interior. “Lighting is a way to experiment with space and design,” Grizzle says. White Sunbrella fabric panels stretching from the floor to the ceiling ridge cover LED strip lighting and a Bose sound system.
The facade of the three-bedroom house sports a series of extruded pine boxes, which create sheltered spaces that stand up to the area’s fluctuating weather. The owners, Isaac Pineus and Andrew Duncanson, spend summers here with their twin sons.
The three structures that make up the James-Robertson residence are framed in black-coated aluminum and steel.
Nestled into a steeply sloped waterfront site on Lake Michigan, the home is defined by verticality.
South American Beach Escape (Governador Celso Ramos, Brazil) Vacation-worthy beaches are as numerous as one-name soccer stars in Brazil, but this exceptional oceanfront rental offers something a bit different. Sure, the swaying hips of Ipanema aren’t in sight. Instead, you and up to seven other friends can enjoy one of a handful of private beaches, drink on the terrace, perhaps grill fish you caught in the property’s fishing boat or oysters you’ve lifted from neighboring rocks. After a few days stay, the house won’t be the only thing integrated with nature. p>Listing at Exceptional property private beach
Architect Mary Ann Schicketanz created a 1,900-square-foot home in Big Sur, California, that hugs its hillside site.
A wicker sectional from Target and a custom fire table that Todd designed sit under Sunbrella shade sails.
The new retaining wall at the rear of Todd and Carmen Cherniawsky’s 550-square-foot yard protects against damage caused by water and seismic activity. A Radial chandelier from CB2 hangs from nylon cords above a Jensen Jarrah dining set from Universal Patio Furniture.
Perched above a lake on Australia’s verdant Mornington Peninsula, James and Imogen Tutton’s teak-clad house was designed by Karen Alcock of Melbourne-based MA Architects.
The couple worked on the interiors with project architect Maria Danos. In the living room, an Arco lamp by Flos arches over a Jean-Marie Massaud for Poltrona Frau sofa, which joins an Antonio Citterio for B&amp;B Italia coffee table, a Patricia Urquiola rug, and three-legged stools by Chris Connell.
Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
Shipping containers are the building blocks of this residence tucked away in the redwood forests of Santa Cruz, California.
Studio H:T designed this shipping container home on Nederland, Colorado.
Treehouse (Jerusalem, Israel) Literally a growing structure—two pines grow through porches on either end of the rustic home—this treehouse by Golany Architects provides a stark contrast to the industrial aesthetic often associated with shipping container construction. Photo by Golany Architects
