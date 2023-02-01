SubscribeSign In
Reinforced concrete stands behind the stone facade to provide insulation. Vanotti wanted to focus this project on the simple materials of concrete, natural larch, iron, and wood.
During the winter, the Youngs go on long ski tours and warm up in the sauna.
Gently sloping roofs reach towards the water to the west, and the mountains to the east, reacting to the scenery adjacent to it.
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow shed and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
The exterior walls are built from large blocks of locally quarried stone.
The holiday home took two years to complete—from design conception to construction.
