Accessible via helicopter or a 40-minute 4x4 ride overtop clifftop farm tracks, Scrubby Bay offers a remote slice of paradise on a working coastal farm.
Accessible via helicopter or a 40-minute 4x4 ride overtop clifftop farm tracks, Scrubby Bay offers a remote slice of paradise on a working coastal farm.
After: The Mojave Mesa House
After: The Mojave Mesa House
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
Architects Melissa and Jacob Brillhart wanted a home that took advantage of a lush lot and minimized any impact on the landscape. Drawing on principles of tropical modernism and the dogtrot model, the couple designed and built a simple, practical structure that is rich in cultural meaning. "There is something to be said for living in a glass house totally surrounded by nature," says Melissa. "I can't put my finger on it, but it has an impact on how I feel. It just isn’t the same experience as living in a house with traditional punched openings."
Architects Melissa and Jacob Brillhart wanted a home that took advantage of a lush lot and minimized any impact on the landscape. Drawing on principles of tropical modernism and the dogtrot model, the couple designed and built a simple, practical structure that is rich in cultural meaning. "There is something to be said for living in a glass house totally surrounded by nature," says Melissa. "I can't put my finger on it, but it has an impact on how I feel. It just isn’t the same experience as living in a house with traditional punched openings."
In designing the home, "a very important factor was the study of the construction in the area, both in materials and orientation, especially due to the weather," explains architect Baltazar Sánchez. "The conversations with the locals were very important."
In designing the home, "a very important factor was the study of the construction in the area, both in materials and orientation, especially due to the weather," explains architect Baltazar Sánchez. "The conversations with the locals were very important."
Designing to attract the least possible attention, Sánchez ensured that the home respected its environmental and cultural context.
Designing to attract the least possible attention, Sánchez ensured that the home respected its environmental and cultural context.
"The materiality and the look of the house had to have the identity of Chiloé," says Sánchez. Corrugated zinc panels clad the home’s exterior, zinc being the chosen material which "covers 90% of the houses in Southern Chile."
"The materiality and the look of the house had to have the identity of Chiloé," says Sánchez. Corrugated zinc panels clad the home’s exterior, zinc being the chosen material which "covers 90% of the houses in Southern Chile."
Built from simple materials and quietly fitting into the landscape, the family home is a reflection of its bucolic surroundings.
Built from simple materials and quietly fitting into the landscape, the family home is a reflection of its bucolic surroundings.
In the home's private wing, patios interspersed between the bedrooms act as spatial and sound buffers.
In the home's private wing, patios interspersed between the bedrooms act as spatial and sound buffers.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The ADU stands ready for guests—and the owners to use as a temporary home during renovations of the main house.
The ADU stands ready for guests—and the owners to use as a temporary home during renovations of the main house.
The couple was inspired to build an all-white house after visiting Newfoundland and seeing the many white saltbox houses there. "They're neutral on the landscape—you can see the whole landscape around you,
The couple was inspired to build an all-white house after visiting Newfoundland and seeing the many white saltbox houses there. "They're neutral on the landscape—you can see the whole landscape around you,
Built entirely from teak harvested on-site, this breezy solar-powered home in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, ticks all the right boxes for a pair of avid environmentalists who love surfing.
Built entirely from teak harvested on-site, this breezy solar-powered home in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, ticks all the right boxes for a pair of avid environmentalists who love surfing.
On the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, a 110-mile sliver of land known for its pink-sand beaches and laid-back vibe, an off-the-grid cabin serves as a getaway for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their 13-year-old daughter.
On the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, a 110-mile sliver of land known for its pink-sand beaches and laid-back vibe, an off-the-grid cabin serves as a getaway for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their 13-year-old daughter.
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone. In the seating area, a trolley found at a flea market functions as the coffee table alongside an expansive Navone-designed sofa for Linteloo. Custom pendants by photographer Mark Eden Schooley hang above the dining table. Photo by Wichmann + Bendtsen.
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone. In the seating area, a trolley found at a flea market functions as the coffee table alongside an expansive Navone-designed sofa for Linteloo. Custom pendants by photographer Mark Eden Schooley hang above the dining table. Photo by Wichmann + Bendtsen.
Set cover photo