Large, glass, accordion-style doors from LaCantina Doors open the family dining room to the home’s outdoor space, ensuring airflow and ocean views while effectively doubling the size of the room itself. The custom wood table and benches were made by Hill Construction from reclaimed California redwoods.
The house was freshly renovated when the residents bought the house in 2013; they redid the backyard themselves. The Bowl fire pit is by Potted.
Bronte restaurant in London by Design Research Studio. Creative direction by Tom Dixon. Courtesy of Tom Dixon.
Sketch restaurant in London by India Mahdavi. Courtesy of Sketch.
Room Mate Giulia Hotel by Patricia Urquiola in Milan. Courtesy of Room Mate Giulia Hotel.
"The ground floor of Momotaro channels the spirit of a Tokyo office space of the 1950’s and 60s," explains AvroKO partner William Harris, "where the salaryman spent his days, with an izakaya on the lower level that's inspired by yokocho: the back alleys that sprang up in Tokyo as post-war black markets."
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Seemingly a single, seamless unit, the stair is composed of two elements—treads and mezzanine—and held in place by two distinct strategies: The stairs are welded to, and cantilever out from, a series of steel tubes concealed in the walls; the mezzanine is attached on one side to a steel beam, and hung at two other points from rods attached to the roof structure.
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
The wood screen concealing the outdoor shower was painted yellow and white, matching the color scheme in the guest bathroom.
Furnished with vintage Eames chairs, a second-hand sofa, and pendants and tables designed by Nathalie, the space is kept purposefully casual. She painstakingly mixed and tested the paint for the mustard-yellow walls herself—15 times—to match the hue of a Kvadrat textile.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The staggered terrace, lined with cast iron plants (Aspidistra elatior), leads up from the living room.
Just as the barn was extended and cantilevered over the sloped site, so too was the deck off the kitchen, which juts out toward the oak grove.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
The “tiny but mighty” structure—as Grizzle describes it—packs a wealth of uses into a compact footprint.
Standing-seam copper siding accentuates sections of the structure that provide shear support for the steel moment frame.
The home’s sliding doors blur the boundaries between inside and out.
In a loft renovated by designer Andrea Michaelson, a Liebherr refrigerator blends in with stainless-steel cabinets from Fagor. Flow chairs by Henry Hall Designs and CB2 benches pull up to an antique farm table.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
In the living room of the Barcelona apartment designer Elina Vila D’Acosta-Calheiros shares with her husband, Ginés Gorriz, Arne Jacobsen Swan chairs join a sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani. The cabinet is from Cappellini, as is the Marcel Wanders Big Shadow lamp.
A private residence Joa Herrenknecht designed for a client in Berlin.
Project: House at Hanging Rock Location: Victoria, Australia Architect: Kerstin Thompson Architects
The master bedroom, which features a bed by Paolo Piva, an Egg chair by Arne Jacobsen, and a Ball pendant lamp by George Nelson, opens directly onto a verdant patio. The metal shutters at the bottom of the window keep out flying embers in case of fire.
Project: House at Hanging Rock Location: Victoria, Australia Architect: Kerstin Thompson Architects
