“What often happens in our relationship is I come to Funn with an idea and he makes it into something livable.” —Vincent Kartheiser
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
The new gray porcelain tiles are fit seamlessly throughout the space and into the courtyard. The more open kitchen now has a wall of built-in storage and an oversized island with both walnut and a brightly-colored siding.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
The Conine family’s Jackson Hole hideaway is completely wired.
The team matched and continued the 1960s-era red oak floor into the living room, which gained an entire wall of new sliders from Western Window Systems. “We wanted to preserve the original intent of the house wherever we could,” Dimster notes.
“The treads are open because we wanted to have as much light come down as possible,” says Dimster.
Dimster added new, two-story-tall beams to support the weight of the glass box topping the stair. “We were missing a grand outdoor space—that’s where the roof deck comes into play,” Dimster says.
Rethink Design Studio shared the bedroom they designed for the Bartow Point Drive residence.
The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.
The kitchenette countertops are made from recycled concrete. The bathroom tile is by Pental.
Here's a bird's eye view of the living area from the loft.
A rolling ladder made from salvaged wood and components leads to a small, yet well equipped, office.
When the Zimmerman family settled in Seattle, Washington, in the late 1990s they bought a 1,100-square-foot Craftsman built in the 1920s. Fast-forward to today. Not wanting to leave their beloved neighborhood, but hurting for space, they enlisted the help of local design-build firm Ninebark to create a separate living area. Working from sketches that the residents had from their uncle, Gary Schoemaker, an architect in New York, Ninebark realized a refined structure that serves as a playroom, office, and guesthouse for visitors, complete with a kitchenette and full bathroom.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
