The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
The combined laundry room/powder room features Sardines Charcoal wallpaper by local artist Kate Golding.
Greenery brightens a patch of outdoor space just off the main bathroom.
The bathroom features timber cabinetry and a natural-stone floor, which echoes the material palette used throughout the rest of the home.
A whimsical hand-painted mural by local painter Rob Moss Wilson livens up the bathroom adjoining the outdoor tub.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.