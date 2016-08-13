“[We wanted to] discover and leverage the latent potential hidden under all the unpleasantness,” Young says. “The living room had a nice scale to it. The orientation was set up with a good relationship to the sun and the yard.” A custom sofa and vintage chairs surround a Platner table.
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
The owners wanted to have a clear distinction between the more public areas of the home and the more private ones. In the master bathroom, which is on the lower floor, tiles were used from the Italian company Trend.
The wall and floor tile in the bathroom is from Statements Tile. The fixtures are Kohler.