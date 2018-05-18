In the family room, "short ribbon windows were replaced with a wall of glass" for indoor/outdoor flow.
In the family room, "short ribbon windows were replaced with a wall of glass" for indoor/outdoor flow.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
- Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Set cover photo