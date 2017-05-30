'73 BMW 2002
'73 BMW 2002
The interiors are designed by Jersey Ice Cream Company. Accent walls, frames, and cabinetry are painted a deep cerulean blue for a calming vibe.
The interiors are designed by Jersey Ice Cream Company. Accent walls, frames, and cabinetry are painted a deep cerulean blue for a calming vibe.
A view of the kitchen from the couple's lofted bedroom.
A view of the kitchen from the couple's lofted bedroom.
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
A Lisbon freestanding tub and “a church chair from a junk shop” complete the children’s bathroom.
A Lisbon freestanding tub and “a church chair from a junk shop” complete the children’s bathroom.
Set cover photo