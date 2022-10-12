SubscribeSign In
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with open shelving line the room and create a unique television pullout shelf that allows the client to “put away” the kitchen TV when they want more counter space.
By adding a unique print to one of the more traditional portions of the house, Best Practice was able to continue their theme of classic style with a modern twist.
A large, gloomy landscape print from Minted hangs on the side wall, blending with the collage work and additional artwork in the room.
Besides the main living room, the den serves is an additional communal zone.
She painted the walls a deep green—Salamander by Benjamin Moore—added a blue velvet pull-out couch, new artwork, new furniture, and picture rail molding.
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
A statement pendant hangs gracefully above the dining area near the open-plan chef’s kitchen.
The great room features a custom-designed fireplace made from Walker Zanger stone.
Both of home's two bathrooms have been fully modernized.
An open dining area sits between the living room and kitchen. Windows along one wall overlook bougainvillea trees along the side yard.
The entire home was renovated by its current homeowners in 2008. Although now painted, many original features remain, such as the brick fireplace, built-ins, and custom woodwork.
