Large windows at the front of the home drawn in an abundance of natural light. Custom millwork frames the windows while also providing storage in the living room. Hues of pink and green splash between furnishings, textiles, and plantings.
Large windows at the front of the home drawn in an abundance of natural light. Custom millwork frames the windows while also providing storage in the living room. Hues of pink and green splash between furnishings, textiles, and plantings.
Set cover photo