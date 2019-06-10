Perched high above the river, the master bedroom overlooks the beautiful wooded backdrop.
An archival photo shows the facade of The Corwin House shortly after the home was build in the mid-’50s.
Betty Corwin and Richard Neutra survey the plans.
Set on 4.3 acres of riverfront property perched dramatically above the Saugatuck River in Weston, Connecticut, the five-bedroom, three-bath Corwin House is well preserved—with only a few updates to the kitchen and baths.
The slag stone roof is sloped to allow snow and rain to run off.
An aerial view of the perfectly framed pool.
Neutra framed the outdoor area with a long pool house that closes off the space and provides some privacy. The pool house has changing rooms, a bathroom, and storage space for outdoor equipment. The swimming pool is set in a natural flagstone terrace.
A screened-in porch can be easily accessed from the family room, kitchen, and living room.
The master bath.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
The open-plan living space is long and lean.
The kitchen.
The updated kitchen has black galaxy granite counters, a gas cooktop, recently installed stainless steel appliances, and cork flooring.
On the other side of the stone wall, the open kitchen overlooks a small sitting area.
A massive stone wall with a double-sided fireplace divides the living space.
An expansive wall of glass provides views of the beautifully landscaped backyard and the swimming pool.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.