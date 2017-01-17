Little Box on the Prairie is a 700-square-foot house made from two recycled shipping containers. It’s situated on 10-acres of rolling prairie, just north of Livingston Montana, and blends rustic coziness with clean, modern design. Many of the finishes, such as the redwood flooring and plywood wall panels, were salvaged off-site, recycled, and reused. The outside deck is perfect for chatting over morning coffee, enjoying an evening glass of wine, or gazing at the Absaroka Mountains while deer or antelope pass by. The house comfortably sleeps two, and a third can sleep on the sofa if needed.
The triangular window from the bedroom looks out towards the street. The window includes a custom blind for shading. A zinc awning covers the front door.
CP Harbour House is a vacation home outside of Toronto designed by MJ | Architecture with a large, bed-like swing hanging on the tree-surrounded deck. Photo courtesy of Lorne Bridgman
A glowing home in Japan has milky-white, one-and-a-half-inch plastic sheets wrapped around the exterior to let in light and provide insulation.
The second floor features this clever storage design—a “hidden space,” as co-design studio refers to it.
The milky-white, one-and-a-half-inch thick polycarbonate plastic panels keep its inhabitants from being seen from the outside (unless they stand right up against the wall). From inside, urban surroundings become a pleasantly blurry backdrop.
