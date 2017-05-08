Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
In the guest bedroom, cabinetry was installed at just below the ceiling height to bring natural light into the space. The central cabinetry unit unites various areas of the home, and serves multiple functions, depending on the room.
Inspiration crowds Alexander’s studio desk.
Stefan at work in his studio.
Clear glass panes set strategically into the otherwise translucent curtain wall expose the mezzanine to fresh air and rear views.
GrafoMap allows you to search around the world and apply a filter to the desired map. The result is a graphic poster ready to be hung up in your home.