On a five-acre property outside Taos, New Mexico, designer Molly Bell worked closely with her father, builder Ed Bell, to create a new residence for owner Lois Rodin. “Lois requested that it appear as a grouping of individual masses, so that it read more like a cluster than a solitary shape,” Molly says. “I hope it shows that it’s OK to do something modern in such a traditional environment, and not to be afraid of it.” - Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017