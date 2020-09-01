The main level offers a small library and reading area.
The kitchen is anchored by a large island, and windows fill the space between the surrounding cabinetry and built-ins. Sliding glass doors open the entire space to the courtyard, where dense plantings and a timber fence provide privacy.
The living area flows into the adjacent kitchen and dining area. Concrete floors run throughout the daylit main level.
The cozy family room occupies a corner opposite from the courtyard. A full-height window and built-in bookcase flank a multisided fireplace.