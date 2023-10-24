SubscribeSign In
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
One of the main sustainable features of the home is its small size. “It’s a very small house with good insulation and natural ventilation,” says architect Line Solgaard. “Keeping the building small is one of the most important considerations for sustainability.”
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
