Vika Living was founded by Jeff Howard and Scott Kervern in 2001. “We recognised a huge gap in the market,” says Howard. “Traditional permanent tiny homes have been around for generations and are generally priced at over $100K and need foundations and permits; while canvas-top products are meant for very short-term stays and are restricted geographically and seasonally. We recognised a middle ground worth about $30 billion a year that draws from both sides of this spectrum.”