Perched over a cliff face, the hooded deck of the Gambier Residence reads like a ship’s prow over Howe Sound, the scenic waters near Vancouver.
Large glazed doors slide all the way open to blur the line between indoors and out.
After the home was assembled, a local contractor built the outdoor concrete patio and barbecue on site.
The exterior of the front door has been painted bright orange, a reference to the shipping containers' (painted over) Cor-Ten steel. From the street, this is the only indication of what lies inside.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP created a sunken retreat in Karuizawa, Japan. Its glass lookout allows the residents to study wildflowers blanketing the forest floor.
Peter Braithwaite Studio crafted this peaceful retreat for a couple in Seabright, Nova Scotia.
The 1,000-square-foot contemporary structure overlooks a nearby lake through floor-to-ceiling windows.
A mix of horizontal and vertical cladding gives the exterior a sleek, dynamic appearance.
Natural hemlock cladding allows the cabin to blend into its natural setting.
Solar panels clip on easily to the steel roof, and rainwater runs off smoothly into collecting barrels. The reflectivity of the material also helps bounce the heat off.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow.
Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
The eastern facade is tucked against the bedrock, allowing for privacy from neighboring homes.
Steep trails provide access to the beach. The famous kitesurfing beach Pupuya is a 10-minute drive away.
The H4 is HONOMOBO’s most efficient shipping container home. At just over 700 square feet, the home has two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a full kitchen, and one bathroom.
Many prefab architects and suppliers specialize in either modular or panelized construction. Minneapolis architect Charlie Lazor has worked with both mediums. This lake house in rural Ontario, Canada, is an example of one of his modular projects. It was built in a Wisconsin factory about 400 miles away.
Helsinki-based company Pluspuu offers 11 customizable models of modern log homes and sauna cabins that start at $18,000.
Located on New Zealand’s North Island along the Coromandel Peninsula, this timber-clad shipping container house by Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects captures the simplicity of living with nature. An open-plan layout extends the interior toward the surrounding landscape and ocean, while a built-in mechanism reveals a drop-down deck on one side of the unique holiday home.