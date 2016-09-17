Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid powder room, which also contains a pint-size Ikea sink.
The headboard in Hansen’s bedroom echoes the 2013 side-board. The wallpaper is from Arte.
Parisian design company, Élitis, began designing wallpapers because they felt the industry didn’t offer enough colorful and innovative selections. Their latest Kandy line, inspired by the ancient city Kandy in Sri Lanka, is just that. Painterly yet structured, this paper is strong enough to make a statement and subtle enough to paper a whole room without overwhelming it. Bonus: the thick vinyl coating makes it easy to wash. $700 per panoramic (Each panoramic can be hung like a pattern drop, cutting marks are provided).
Inverted Spaces, a new collaboration between Calico Wallpaper and the Amsterdam studio BCXSY, is on view at Spazio Rossana Orlandi. Other designers among the dozens exhibiting at the not-to-miss space include Piet Hein Eek, Luca Nichetto, Jo Nagasaka, RBW, and more. Via Matteo Bandello 14/16.
Made from 100% post-consumer paper collected from local businesses, Vancouver-based firm Dear Human's Wallpapering tiles are easy to install and can be printed or painted with custom designs.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
