Parisian design company, Élitis, began designing wallpapers because they felt the industry didn’t offer enough colorful and innovative selections. Their latest Kandy line, inspired by the ancient city Kandy in Sri Lanka, is just that. Painterly yet structured, this paper is strong enough to make a statement and subtle enough to paper a whole room without overwhelming it. Bonus: the thick vinyl coating makes it easy to wash. $700 per panoramic (Each panoramic can be hung like a pattern drop, cutting marks are provided).