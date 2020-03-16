Ledge House site plan
Floor-to-ceiling glazing allows guests to look from the kitchen island into the open living and dining area, and to the ocean views in the distance.
The renovation greatly improved the home's access to natural light and cooling breezes.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
The living area is designed for entertaining. On sunny days, the glass walls slide back so it’s totally open. The semi-opaque screen can also be opened to catch the last rays of the setting sun. At night and in poor weather, the whole assembly closes up, the laminated sliding doors sealing out drafts and locking in the day’s warmth. As is typical for a bach like this, the owners have used inexpensive furnishings; in this case, second-hand bar stools and generic paper shades.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
In the master bedroom, a Hästens bed is paired with an AJ sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen. A vintage poster for the 1968 French film Stolen Kisses is a nod to Fabian’s career in advertising, as well as the time period in which the apartment was built.
Review the number of sinks you need. While two sinks can help ease morning traffic, they also reduce countertop space. Ask yourself: would a double sink with little countertop space be more useful than a single sink with more surface space?
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
The wall paneling and living room screens are a waxed white oak.
The street-to-street lot has upper and lower level parking for up to nine vehicles.
Located off of the kitchen, Vivi’s office disappears behind sliding walls covered in black chalkboard paint from Behr. This is one of the best home office setup ideas if you're short on space or if you're going for a minimalist look.
In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
Irregular stone pavers lead to the outdoor grill.
An outdoor barbecue and sink near the garden makes for easy entertaining.
One challenge was connecting the heart of the building to the backyard on the steep slope, but avoiding making the home feel like two distinct parts.
Wood details add warmth to the space.
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
The pavilion overlooks the 60-foot long lap pool which was built into the hillside with a stunning roughhewn exposed stone ledge.
The architects worked with the natural, six-foot slope of the site and built the Granny Pad into the hill to gain the needed interior height. The volume on the right is the original garage footprint, which now houses a kitchen and sitting room. The added volume on the left hosts the bedroom, as well as a bathroom beneath the loft space.
Since the council wouldn't allow off-street parking or a dedicated crossover, the architects created a "hidden" sliding side gate (seen open in this image) to provide vehicle access if needed.
Recycled bricks form a core wall and support the central staircase. A white metal railing is another layer of texture in the scheme. "The project relied heavily on craft, detailing, and a raw material or 'wabi-sabi' spec to provide amenity and delight in the small footprint," say the architects.
Covered in slate squares from Cambridge Tile, the master bathroom includes a double shower with rain heads by M&amp;Z Rubinetterie. A skylight lets in natural light while maintaining the residents’ privacy.
The layout includes living and entertaining areas, four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a secure, four-car basement garage, a chef’s kitchen, a butler’s pantry, and a resort-style alfresco lounge zone with a pool and outdoor kitchen.
The bathroom was similarly designed to make the most of exterior views.
The Interior Component’s back-of-door rack can be configured with a combination of shelves and rods.
A low-slung, tan leather sofa and the informal, bench-style table with vintage folding chairs work with the relaxed ambiance of the space.
Beautifully stained timber lines the outdoor terrace.
Lush greenery surrounds Casa Terra to make the building feel like an extension of the landscape.
The A45 is outfitted with a petite kitchen designed by Københavns Møbelsnedkeri.
The apartment's built-in closets are deep and have mirrors on one side. Spotlights set flush overhead provide light and also allow the maximum amount of storage, all the way to the ceiling. For more of Schönning's dark, cozy-meets-modern interiors, visit his website. Photo by Per Magnus Persson.
The apartment's built-in closets are deep and have mirrors on one side. Spotlights set flush overhead provide light and also allow the maximum amount of storage, all the way to the ceiling. For more of Schönning's dark, cozy-meets-modern interiors, visit his website. Photo by Per Magnus Persson.

