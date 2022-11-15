Before: The main living space was large, but cut off from the kitchen by a wall and featured a dated fireplace.
The designers placed a Crofthouse LA mirror beside a bureau from 1st Dibs.
The home's slightly-relocated front door, now recessed into the house in order to provide a covered entry
Floor Plan of Passive House in Cerros de Madrid by Slow Studio
Solk fit a compact bathroom upstairs. It combines Heath Ceramics 2"x12
Wood tones and earthy textures warm the reimagined living room. Much of the art were gifts that the couple bought for each other or pieces by mutual friends; the Mickey Mouse painting is by New Jersey–based artist Dylan Egon. "We like to bring some of the city into the country," says Lauren.
The team leveled the floors and brought the stairs up to code. A NextGen-Fyre wood stove by Lopi feels much more appropriate for the room’s proportions.
The cedar siding was rebuilt and painted in dramatic blue-black, and the deck was refinished. The team added white-framed windows and new earthen steps for a more integrated entryway sequence.
The bathroom's blue tile mimics the traditional indigo used on the shutters and external doors.
The core of the home, the living room has large glass doors on either end, allowing a visual and practical pass-through from the front garden to the back garden.
A Roman Clay covered accent wall behind the bed maintains the understated texture Rossi instilled throughout the home, and the new salvaged doors open to the front patio.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
In the foyer, an accent wall covered in Farrow & Ball Helleborus wallpaper sets the tone for the home’s retro-meets-contemporary aesthetic.
With the help of California Closets, the homeowners maximized every square inch of space with shelving, drawers, and a countertop area for placement of various small appliances like a microwave, coffee maker, and tea kettle.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
The vintage Alky chairs were passed down from Tiffany’s parents.
Carolla sourced the large-format porcelain tiles from San Diego Marble and Tile, same as the sage tiles, alongside a 48-inch Bluestar range.
Floor Plan of Flatrock House by Kelli Hix
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
Floor Plan of Peninsula Eichler by Gast Architecture
The smaller cabin is just down the path from the main one, and is just as immersed in nature.
The wrap-around deck is a fantastic summer destination, outfitted in finds from Amazon and Target.
Green carpet gave the cedar walls in the dining area a greenish hue, creating an awkward aesthetic.
Built on a shale ridge with a 35-foot drop-off, Scott and Julie Pelletier’s house in Maine comprises a succession of simple gables.
