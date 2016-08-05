A sliding library ladder on a rail in a transitional style home.
Warm tones and soft surfaces characterize the living room of the R+F apartment in Bellem, Belgium. (Check back next week to see the full story of this converted factory building posted online!) With its inviting fireplace and piles of blankets, this cozy room is most alluring to design buffs that love a relaxing night in. You are driven and focused during the day, so the clean, hard, modern lines of this room appeal to your desire for organization; but when you come home, all you want is to curl up on the couch with a book or the TV remote to unwind from the stress of the day.
The interior nods to its host structure’s heritage with some walls and the ceiling clad in reclaimed oak from a Kentucky farmhouse. Custom pendants by Mickus Projects hang above a Curzon table from Modloft.
Fehrentz displays his collections of art and objects throughout his apartment. The chair is a vintage Chiavari from the ’60s.
A Danish sofa, designer unknown, is set against an accent wall painted in Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball. As the local dealer for Anastassiades, the Apartment contains various pieces of his work, including the Mobile Chandelier 5 (2011), the Ball vase in cast brass (2006), and the wall-mounted Beauty Mirror (2010). The vintage Boucherouite rug is from Morocco. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
Designer Paola Navone transformed a 200-year-old factory in Umbria into an inviting home for Andrea Falkner-Campi and her husband. Once a tobacco-drying plant, and before that a silkworm farm, the home sits 90 miles north of Rome.
