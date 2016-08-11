“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with 52 windows. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
VINTAGE LIGHTING STRING Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
A pair of lights from IKEA hang above the first floor, which houses the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Pine floors, painted black, run throughout the residence.
A Batons Chandelier by LBL Lighting hangs in front of the fireplace. Stained tongue and groove cedar was installed on the ceiling.
