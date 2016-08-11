Subscribe to Dwell
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with 52 windows. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
A pair of lights from IKEA hang above the first floor, which houses the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Pine floors, painted black, run throughout the residence.
A Batons Chandelier by LBL Lighting hangs in front of the fireplace. Stained tongue and groove cedar was installed on the ceiling.
