The open-plan, double-height kitchen/living/dining area makes the most of the house's 1,700 square feet. The cabinetry is finished in polyurethane, the hardware is by Lockwood and Madinoz, the countertops are Caesarstone, the oven and cooktop are by Ilve, and the integrated refrigerator is by Fisher & Paykel. The pendant lamps are Richard Neutra by Kartell, the cushions are Marimekko, the dining chairs are by Herman Miller, and the "coffee table" is a trio of Alvar Aalto's Stool 60 by Artek.