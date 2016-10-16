The motto “the bigger the better” simply doesn't exist in our book. We firmly believe that you can create the perfect home for yourself, no matter the size. Plus, small spaces are intimate, easy to clean, and just downright comfortable.
Brooklyn architect Tim Seggerman designed and built what he calls a “crafted jewel box”. Utilizing the petite space in his New York apartment Seggerman creates an enveloping cabin of blond woods.
Tasked with transforming a 93-square-foot brick boiler room into a guesthouse, architect and metalworker Christi Azevedo flexed her creative muscle. The architect spent a year and a half designing and fabricating nearly everything in the structure save for the original brick walls. "I treated the interior like a custom piece of furniture," she says.