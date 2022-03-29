House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino main living space
The living room features a sofa from Roche Bobois, Metropolitan armchairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia, and a Good Morning table in copper and Anytime table in anthracite frosted glass from Ligne Roset. The rug is by Tissage.
There are easy lines of sight between the main floor and the upper level.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
Architect Brett Farrow creates a wood-wrapped family home that celebrates coastal living.
Mariposa Garden House, floor plans.
On the second level, a glass-lined terrace overlooks the backyard.
On the second floor, a master suite flows onto a terrace with a ribbon fireplace.
The dining area features an oak table with metal legs, created by the local company Double Butter. The chairs are by Arhaus, and the light fixture is by Hammerton Studio. The living room is fitted with vintage chairs.
A 16-foot-wide, multi-slide door leads from the main living area to a covered patio.
A pathway leads from the main dwelling to a detached art studio in the backyard.
Shade is provided by overhanging roofs with cedar eaves.
A stacked-stone accent wall anchors the dining area, located just steps from the kitchen.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
The chimney is clad with Tadelakt, a lime plaster composite, with a polished wax finish.
One unique touch is the mural in the kitchen.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
The home’s third floor is cantilevered to offer better views and to create an outdoor terrace for the family to enjoy in the warmer months.
The vantage point of the famed "poolside gossip" photo that made Richard Neutra's Kaufmann House so well-known.
The interior of the Menrad residence, with a raised ceiling and glass walls. "The house felt like the ultimate expression of what postwar residential architecture in California was all about," resident Chris Menrad writes in the book.
A closer look at the expansive reflecting pool, highlighting the numerous floor-to-ceiling windows lining the home's side facade.
The office interior features Flor carpet tiles and walls of pre-finished birch plywood.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
This shipping container office cantilevers over its concrete foundation by seven feet and draws utilities from the property’s 1930s residence.
The Fishwick family home was inspired by Ludwig Mies van Rohe’s Farnsworth House.
As opposed to a traditional "design, bid, build
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
The box-like wooden structure contains pit-like spaces that dip below the raised foundation level.
