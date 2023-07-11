Inspired by Donald Judd’s minimalist works, the three volumes feature board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood. Shown here, the tallest contains four double-height bedrooms, each with a “tapanco,” or loft, for sleeping or reading.
Architects Javier Sánchez and Carlos Mar of JSa created a bold house in Valle de Bravo that emerges from the setting in three parts like "excavated stone boxes." Valle de Bravo that emerges from the setting in three parts like "excavated stone boxes. Inspired by Donald Judd’s minimalist works, the three volumes feature board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood. Strategically placed cutouts and windows frame views within and between the volumes and out to the surrounding terrain.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
The kitchen is a balance of woods and stone, with marble on the large island and Naica quartzite in a leathered finish on the perimeter counters and backsplash. The stove hood is a custom plaster finish: “I was constantly looking for ways to add softness,” says interior designer Holly Waterfield.
The bathroom is a “compromise” for the couple, as Michelle didn’t want tile, and Augustin preferred the space to have a darker wall finish. They agreed to ensconce it in charcoal-colored plaster. The stools are by River Valadez.
New white oak cabinetry in the expanded kitchen was designed with midcentury-inspired detailing and hardware.
The stone wall was designed to look as though it had been there as long as the original rock formation.
Dark gray marble slabs are complemented by cedar accents, in the slat wall and ceiling treatment, as well as the paneled wall.
Sporting a sleek gray facade, the cedar-clad home effortlessly blends into its forest setting.
The two wings of the addition are connected by a central “void space.” The glass walls visually draw the garden and greenery into the living space. Both East Coast transplants, the couple wanted to more easily take advantage of favorable gardening conditions in the mild Northern California climate. With this in mind, they used the renovation to bring the outdoors in, as well as encourage easy and direct exterior access for gardening.