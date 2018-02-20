Doors and triple-glazed casement windows from Loewen work hard to form a tight thermal envelope.
Two-foot-deep windowsills were carved out of the facade to augment the home's sculptural profile.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.
The best view of the sea comes from the master bedroom on the home's northern edge. Byron Bay is popular for surfing, so the residents can judge the surf conditions from the bedroom before heading out to the beach.
Wieler and Tung enjoy two of the home’s several decks.The home is clad in red cedar siding and features a multitude of view-enhancing windows by Loewen. The decking is composite wood by Trex.
During the historical review period of the permitting process, Curtiss learned the house was previously owned by three generations of the same family — a fact that deeply informed how she approached the remodel. “We wanted [the family] to drive by and feel like, ‘Oh cool, look what they did to our old house,’” she said, explaining her decision to preserve the house’s original shape. As a reminder of its previous life, workers sandblasted the original floorplate and left it exposed to reveal “the history of little conduit holes drilled before.” They also utilized old framing members when molding the concrete retaining walls in the yard, literally “imprinting the building’s history into the walkways.”
Harper sits on the porch just off the entrance. James notes that the children spend their time “swimming in the dam, feeding the chickens, and riding their ponies or bikes. It’s really just the simple stuff that we had when we grew up in the late ’70s and ’80s."
The deck offers views and a quiet spot for outdoor dining. The Western red cedar vertical siding is naturally resistant to rot and decay, making it a hardy choice for the exterior. The bronze wolf sculpture is by Sharon Loper.
Vignettes show off what Aumas does best. In this one, he takes advantage of the apartment’s tall windows.
Kate and Gerald enjoy the view up there most nights. The chair was salvaged from the original bach on site and reupholstered.
A covered porch on the south side provides comfortably shaded outdoor space, and its roof keeps the high-angle summer sun out of the house.
