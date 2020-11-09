Lake Poisson Blanc, some three hours from Montréal and 90 minutes from the Mont Ste. Marie ski resort, is the remote backdrop for Naturehumaine Architects’ compact and monochrome cabin embedded on a slope, a meditation on white.
The clients’ one-acre property is located right on the edge of Lake Poisson Blanc, a large water reservoir. “It feels very quiet, isolated, and tranquil,” says Rasselet of the remote area. “It’s an extraordinary place for kayaking and fishing.”
A corner fireplace separates the living area from a formal dining room. Both the living room and dining are offer direct access to a covered balcony overlooking the canyon.
The door opens directly into the main living space, where a Room & Board sofa joins a chair and ottoman from West Elm. The wood-burning stove is from Morsø.