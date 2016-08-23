Hirsh and Volny created a bed frame out of a rusted well pipe and scaffolding fittings.
The Axis Floor Lamp from Castor is at once a work of sculpture and a functional light source. Made of precisely machined and anodized aluminum, the light features three poles that intertwine to create a stable structure. The light source, within the main column, is able to rotate 180 degrees, making it easy to adjust light where needed. The other two rods can slide freely through the main column, which adjusts the angle of the light source. The sculptural floor lamp is an undeniable statement-maker, and can be used in a variety of spaces, from minimalist living rooms to industrial offices.
The Bloak Decorative Ladders marry the classic silhouette of a ladder with distinctive details. Available in three sizes, each ladder is made of strong oak wood that is ideal for hanging bath towels, linens, or scarves. The bottom of each ladder features a black oxidized finish, giving the ladders additional visual appeal.
The space was uninhabited for 20 years before Deau discovered it.
A Coral pendant lamp by David Trubridge hangs in the dining area.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
Kordík uses his cabinet system to store far more than just dishes. Food, kitchen appliances, and books also hold court in the dining area. We love that the three volumes of Julius Shulman: Modernism Rediscovered live right beneath jars of snacks.
A green Dish Doctor by Marc Newson for Magis adds just a bit more color to the blue facing of the kitchen sink and cabinets.
A couple of quick and easy folds and tucks make transforming the couch into a bed at the end of the day easy even for the most bleary-eyed. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
