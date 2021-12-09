The home is elevated to allow for humidity protection and ventilation, but also in order to protect the biodiversity of the forest floor.
Based in Sacramento, CA, TAYNR specializes in prefab homes built from shipping containers.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
Glowing like a lantern in the night, the Hara House is a welcoming space for residents and local community members.
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
Located about 12.5 miles outside Cortina d'Ampezzo, guests arrive via snowshoes or snowmobile.
The indoor garden wall Patrick Blanc created for his friends the Dimanches is so lush, it's almost as if someone has plopped an easy chair down in the middle of a forest.
Elina works beneath a series of skylights and LED spots from Zumtobel in her studio. <span style=
Kayak in hand, Tom and Will make a break for the beach.
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
