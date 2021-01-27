When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
Wanaka Wedge House floor plan
In addition to turning what had been two apartments into a single residence, Techentin reconfigured the garden facade, adding a terrace, French doors, and a freestanding chimney.
The dining area features a Cherner table and Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobson that are brightly colored to represent the color wheel.
The exterior of the home features warm blackbutt timber cladding and crisp black metalwork. Each level of the home opens out to a deck or balcony, and the curved white balustrade outside the main bedroom is a contemporary take on the original architecture.
Ashoka enlisted the services of the San Miguel de Allende–based interior studio NAMUH in selecting pieces for the interiors. The living room features a soft gray buffalo leather sofa, a reclaimed oak table with metal accents, and an Indian jute rug.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
The kitchen and dining space sit on the second level, where expansive windows frame the treetops that populate the adjacent hillside.
All-Weather 8000 Series double-glazed sliding doors frame views of the landscape and flood the interior with natural light.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
Before: The home, built in 1958, resides in the View Ridge neighborhood of Seattle. It had dated finishes but spectacular views and good bones.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
While brick is what was expected for the neighborhood, Mandel used a brick shingle for the extruded extension that occupies what was originally the side yard.
The stairwell features mesh, a product actually used in landscaping. "It stretches so we quite liked it because it was agricultural and referenced rural fencing that you see outside. It's almost like chicken wire fencing,
The monolithic brick home in Mexico City by Esrawe Studio looks imposing from the street, but its enormous pivoting door opens to a courtyard that feels like a lush oasis.
Offering a haven for hosting and lounging, the courtyard features ironwood decking that was salvaged from Coney Island. The brick wall draped in ivy was part of the original structure.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
Fold House lower floor plan
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
The master bedroom opens up to a private garden terrace and views of the treetops.
A pool fills a grotto furnished with lounge cushions.
The cozy family room occupies a corner opposite from the courtyard. A full-height window and built-in bookcase flank a multisided fireplace.
To revive the original architects’ vision, studioWTA restored a four-foot roof overhang above a wall of La Cantina sliders. The shade helps limit solar gain, while a pool by Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture provides respite on sweltering summer days.
The two-story SOL House features massive glass walls to create a continuous connection with nature and, when viewed from certain angles, makes the building appear invisible to an outside observer.
Tide Design created the dining table, dining chairs, and living room lounge chairs.
From the 1940s through the late 1960s, Arts &amp; Architecture was the unofficial headquarters of California’s nascent modernist movement. It spearheaded the Case Study House Program, which produced some of America’s greatest residences. VKG furniture was used for many of the houses, and appears in photos shot by Julius Shulman, as seen above.
The bedroom is elevated around five meters above the forest floor, and the space beneath has—like the green roof—been given back to the Bushveld. “Naturally, this space is shadier than the surrounding forest, so it creates a different microclimate for different species to flourish in that area,” says architect Ant Vervoort. “It’s an area that we have cultivated.”
The addition of the antiqued mirrored panels amplifies natural light that the living room receives from the adjacent sunroom.
