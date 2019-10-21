When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
“When we first drove by the house, I saw the front and said, ‘No way,’” remembers Braitmayer of initially seeing the home, which was advertised as having a level entry. “But then we discovered the alley leading to the back of the house and the garage, which already had a ramp, as the previous owner’s wife also had a mobility limitation.” After the family settled in, Braitmayer began working in the garden, which she says “can never really be finished—there always has to be something left to do.”
“When we first drove by the house, I saw the front and said, ‘No way,’” remembers Braitmayer of initially seeing the home, which was advertised as having a level entry. “But then we discovered the alley leading to the back of the house and the garage, which already had a ramp, as the previous owner’s wife also had a mobility limitation.” After the family settled in, Braitmayer began working in the garden, which she says “can never really be finished—there always has to be something left to do.”
The great room is anchored by a 25-foot-high granite, wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed timber mantle located beneath Alumicor skylights.
The great room is anchored by a 25-foot-high granite, wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed timber mantle located beneath Alumicor skylights.
Chelsea Hotels' recently-opened Martha Washington Hotel in the NoMad District of Manhattan hired architect Annabelle Selldorf for an interior renovation of the former women's boardinghouse. The onetime roster of guests, ranging from Eleanor Roosevelt to Louise Brooks and Veronica Lake, wouldn't feel terribly out of place in 2015: Selldorf kept a light touch on historical accents like the fluted columns, soaring archways, and coffered ceilings, while updated the finishes with a restrained modern palette. In the ground-floor public spaces, the architects used custom-cast blue concrete tiles by Concrete Collaborative. The side chairs throughout the space are a custom design by Selldorf Architects in a tweed upholstery by Bute Fabrics.
Chelsea Hotels' recently-opened Martha Washington Hotel in the NoMad District of Manhattan hired architect Annabelle Selldorf for an interior renovation of the former women's boardinghouse. The onetime roster of guests, ranging from Eleanor Roosevelt to Louise Brooks and Veronica Lake, wouldn't feel terribly out of place in 2015: Selldorf kept a light touch on historical accents like the fluted columns, soaring archways, and coffered ceilings, while updated the finishes with a restrained modern palette. In the ground-floor public spaces, the architects used custom-cast blue concrete tiles by Concrete Collaborative. The side chairs throughout the space are a custom design by Selldorf Architects in a tweed upholstery by Bute Fabrics.
The entryway to the Woodhouse Lodge.
The entryway to the Woodhouse Lodge.
Perhaps Workstead’s most liberating move was to flip the position of the refrigerator from the galley wall to an adjacent space outside the kitchen proper. In one fell swoop, this strategy dramatically expanded cabinet space and added a working countertop.
Perhaps Workstead’s most liberating move was to flip the position of the refrigerator from the galley wall to an adjacent space outside the kitchen proper. In one fell swoop, this strategy dramatically expanded cabinet space and added a working countertop.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
- New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The generic contemporary interiors feature white walls, skirting board, wood or tile flooring, and off-the-shelf components and fittings.
The generic contemporary interiors feature white walls, skirting board, wood or tile flooring, and off-the-shelf components and fittings.
These innovative tiny home builders offer beautiful, efficient dwellings up and down the East Coast.
These innovative tiny home builders offer beautiful, efficient dwellings up and down the East Coast.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
An IKEA desk and SKI wooden provide working accommodations in the study, overlooking the main living space.
An IKEA desk and SKI wooden provide working accommodations in the study, overlooking the main living space.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
A wood-burning stove creates a welcoming, cafe-inspired atmosphere. A little bit further down the street is the hotel restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria—so named for nearby Mount Glory—boasting a seasonal menu with an emphasis on handmade pasta and wood-fired cooking. The establishment features craft cocktails from the folks behind New York City’s highly-influential Death & Company.
A wood-burning stove creates a welcoming, cafe-inspired atmosphere. A little bit further down the street is the hotel restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria—so named for nearby Mount Glory—boasting a seasonal menu with an emphasis on handmade pasta and wood-fired cooking. The establishment features craft cocktails from the folks behind New York City’s highly-influential Death & Company.
From funky desert outposts to road-ready rentals, these camper vans and trailers are geared for adventure.
From funky desert outposts to road-ready rentals, these camper vans and trailers are geared for adventure.
The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
Vipp
Vipp
In a chaotic stretch of Brooklyn, architect Nicholas Hunt built a 55-square-foot reprieve from the bustle in his own backyard. The studio, crafted with salvaged fence pickets and cedar planks, is crowned with a Plexiglas skylight.
In a chaotic stretch of Brooklyn, architect Nicholas Hunt built a 55-square-foot reprieve from the bustle in his own backyard. The studio, crafted with salvaged fence pickets and cedar planks, is crowned with a Plexiglas skylight.

63 more saves

Set cover photo