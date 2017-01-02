fabric sculpture by SharlaTV
fabric sculpture by SharlaTV
layered graphite drawing by sharlatv
layered graphite drawing by sharlatv
layered graphite drawing by sharlatv
layered graphite drawing by sharlatv
layered graphite drawings by Sharlatv
layered graphite drawings by Sharlatv
mesh window by Sharlatv at Penbroke Pines, FL
mesh window by Sharlatv at Penbroke Pines, FL
installation by of cloth orbs by sharlatv
installation by of cloth orbs by sharlatv
big ball of bunnies with doll holding black bunny by sharlatv
big ball of bunnies with doll holding black bunny by sharlatv
installed at NOMO in Miami by sharlatv
installed at NOMO in Miami by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
postage stamp size portrait by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
large multi media on paper by sharlatv
Set cover photo