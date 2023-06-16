SubscribeSign In
Perched in a 1920s Art Deco building, the 1,360-square-foot apartment hits all the right notes with large windows, polished concrete floors, and high ceilings.
Perched in a 1920s Art Deco building, the 1,360-square-foot apartment hits all the right notes with large windows, polished concrete floors, and high ceilings.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.