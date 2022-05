The storage cubbies a hold the residents' books. Zames used walnut veneered plywood to build the staircase. The exaggerated finger joints used in the millwork adds practical visual interest to the steps. "Because the stair is a kind of 'ship ladder' stair it can be a bit tricky to walk on," Zames says. "We wanted to have a detail at the top of each step to act as a visual cue to help people climb safely."