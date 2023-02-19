The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
Home Office
In the library, a walnut shelving unit by Poul Cadovius faces a sofabed from CB2. Among the items on display is a motorized model fire boat built by Francine’s late father. “It’s what you do when you’re a retired engineer with time on your hands,” Francine explains.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko
Designer: Zimenko Yuriy
Site: zimenko.ua
"The library space is positioned on the intimate courtyard nestled into the base of the butte," note the architects. "Here, an expressive, sheltering roof tilts up to capture natural light and rising views of the old-growth pine forest."