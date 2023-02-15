SubscribeSign In
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The diagonals of the skigard are made of hand-split spruce, while the uprights are juniper. The couple used local woodworkers for the build.
The diagonals of the skigard are made of hand-split spruce, while the uprights are juniper. The couple used local woodworkers for the build.
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
The kitchen features open upper cabinets, which are a signature of the 25x25 system and also crafted from timber leftovers created during the production process. It’s a construction approach that architect Mette Fredskild employs for the way it champions zero-waste design.
The kitchen features open upper cabinets, which are a signature of the 25x25 system and also crafted from timber leftovers created during the production process. It’s a construction approach that architect Mette Fredskild employs for the way it champions zero-waste design.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
Floor Plan of 11 Cabins in the Woods by Summary
Floor Plan of 11 Cabins in the Woods by Summary
Floor Plan of Nassau Street Loft by Light and Air Architecture
Floor Plan of Nassau Street Loft by Light and Air Architecture
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
The light in the kitchen is Supernova by Delta. “We explored the historical idea of how traditional native dwellings had a fire at the centre of the house around which everything gathers,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The idea of an ‘oculus’ came from this and we thought it would be fun to play off that and provide this oculus-like light that is effectively the centre point of gathering within the home.”
The light in the kitchen is Supernova by Delta. “We explored the historical idea of how traditional native dwellings had a fire at the centre of the house around which everything gathers,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The idea of an ‘oculus’ came from this and we thought it would be fun to play off that and provide this oculus-like light that is effectively the centre point of gathering within the home.”
Szczerbicki crafted the countertops from hardwood timber, a naturally long-lasting material.
Szczerbicki crafted the countertops from hardwood timber, a naturally long-lasting material.
"By utilizing more windows, our homes bring the outdoors in, providing lots of natural light," says Mackay.
"By utilizing more windows, our homes bring the outdoors in, providing lots of natural light," says Mackay.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is rift-sawn, dark-stained white oak that complements the ceilings and contrasts with the white walls. The dark-pigmented concrete floors were intentionally left untreated in order to convey a sense of time. “As the home ages, the floor ‘records’ the construction process, foot traffic, wine spilled at birthday parties, drips of olive oil from anniversary dinners, watermarks from relaxing showers, and so on,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “Every action will be subtly set in stone before it’s quickly cleaned up or swept away. Over the years, a patina of life will build up, adding depth and beauty to the interior.”
The cabinetry in the kitchen is rift-sawn, dark-stained white oak that complements the ceilings and contrasts with the white walls. The dark-pigmented concrete floors were intentionally left untreated in order to convey a sense of time. “As the home ages, the floor ‘records’ the construction process, foot traffic, wine spilled at birthday parties, drips of olive oil from anniversary dinners, watermarks from relaxing showers, and so on,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “Every action will be subtly set in stone before it’s quickly cleaned up or swept away. Over the years, a patina of life will build up, adding depth and beauty to the interior.”
"Even a simple hardware swap or new lighting can transform a space, so keeping those core materials within a neutral palette allows for flexibility with updates over time," Gebhardt advises. "You really can’t go wrong with white oak, marble, and white-gray cabinetry." In the reimagined kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops meet Boston Arctic white subway tile, punctuated by Rejuvenation hardware. Meritage Hardwood Flooring was used throughout.
"Even a simple hardware swap or new lighting can transform a space, so keeping those core materials within a neutral palette allows for flexibility with updates over time," Gebhardt advises. "You really can’t go wrong with white oak, marble, and white-gray cabinetry." In the reimagined kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops meet Boston Arctic white subway tile, punctuated by Rejuvenation hardware. Meritage Hardwood Flooring was used throughout.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
From the bedroom, glass and iron doors reveal the open kitchen space. Although unconventional for privacy, the glass doors enhance the feeling of an open plan.
From the bedroom, glass and iron doors reveal the open kitchen space. Although unconventional for privacy, the glass doors enhance the feeling of an open plan.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
A pass-through serving window positioned between the kitchen and deck facilitates indoor/outdoor flow and makes grilling and entertaining easy.
A pass-through serving window positioned between the kitchen and deck facilitates indoor/outdoor flow and makes grilling and entertaining easy.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
Vipp pendant lamps ($500) are suspended over the sleek and modular Vipp kitchen. The iconic pedal bin occupies a corner.
Vipp pendant lamps ($500) are suspended over the sleek and modular Vipp kitchen. The iconic pedal bin occupies a corner.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.

18 more saves