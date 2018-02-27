North of Sydney on Dangar Island is a modern Australian vacation rental that's positioned to take full advantage of views of the Hawkesbury River and gorgeous native Angophora trees.
Hacienda del Pedregal - Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Continuous clerestory windows provide views out into the surroundings at all edges. The butterfly roof appears to hover atop the structure.
The red area acts as a lounge and features a variety of seating that includes Kiki benches by Ilmari Tapiovaara and Muuto couches. Stool 60 by Artek surrounds Keel Coffee tables designed by New Works. The woven vinyl flooring throughout each section is by Bolon.
In a midcentury home in Victoria, Australia, an interior designer embraces color and a connection to the outdoors.
Case Inlet Retreat
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Architect Ben Waechter wrapped the upper floor of Nick Oakley’s house in inexpensive black corrugated steel. By rounding the corners, Waechter avoided unsightly trim at the edges.
At the family home of an Israeli architect, modern and light-filled interiors enliven a brutalist, raw concrete structure.
Located in the city of Ramat HaSharon near Tel Aviv, the home that Pitsou Kedem designed for himself and his family boasts a powerful and striking horizontal form with a low silhouette.
Cabin Knapphullet is small cabin inspired by its location nestled between large rocks and low vegetation of the Sandefjord coast in Norway. It is only 323 square feet, but contains an open living space with a bathroom and a mezzanine bed that sleeps two people. Although the building occupies a small footprint, the space expands vertically over four levels including a roof terrace.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
The concrete tile transitions into the plaster shower for a seamless look.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
New rear addition
Located in an affluent suburb of Los Angeles that's known for its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, the Henbest House is a rejuvenation of a California classic. The existing structure was built in 1966 and originally designed by the iconic midcentury-modern Architect Pierre Koenig—who is known for his case study houses. The new design upgrades the building envelope and MEPs, updates the finishes, and gently renovates and expands the floor plan to accommodate the current owners, while still respecting the home's architectural roots.
“In a way, we’ve grounded the house, incorporating topography as a main component of the composition from a more abstract box initial concept,” Carle explains.
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.