Located in an affluent suburb of Los Angeles that's known for its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, the Henbest House is a rejuvenation of a California classic. The existing structure was built in 1966 and originally designed by the iconic midcentury-modern Architect Pierre Koenig—who is known for his case study houses. The new design upgrades the building envelope and MEPs, updates the finishes, and gently renovates and expands the floor plan to accommodate the current owners, while still respecting the home's architectural roots.