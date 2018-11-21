The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
A view from the vestibule looking out.
A view from the vestibule looking out.
On the top floor, a Cumberland chair by Thos. Moser faces a Room &amp; Board ottoman, a Twiggy lamp by Foscarini, and a vintage sofa upholstered in cowhide.
On the top floor, a Cumberland chair by Thos. Moser faces a Room &amp; Board ottoman, a Twiggy lamp by Foscarini, and a vintage sofa upholstered in cowhide.
In the adjoining master bathroom, the soaking tub becomes a stunning focal point against the vibrant living backdrop.
In the adjoining master bathroom, the soaking tub becomes a stunning focal point against the vibrant living backdrop.
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Set cover photo