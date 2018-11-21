The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
A view from the vestibule looking out.
On the top floor, a Cumberland chair by Thos. Moser faces a Room & Board ottoman, a Twiggy lamp by Foscarini, and a vintage sofa upholstered in cowhide.
In the adjoining master bathroom, the soaking tub becomes a stunning focal point against the vibrant living backdrop.
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv.
Scaly Mountain, North Carolina
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017