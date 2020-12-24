The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Three environmentally friendly container homes.
Gerard Kitchener and his partner Denise spend most weekends on top of an exposed hill in a two-level steel-and-glass tower on stilts.
"When I was furnishing the place, I made sure it’d also be a good place for art," Judin tells FvF. "After that, I considered my other passions: cooking, for example. My kitchen is the heart and center of the house."
RUG DESIGNER NANI MARQUINA'S SERENE HOME IN IBIZA
Jamaica barstools by Pepe Cortès for Knoll and two Ikea pendants pair nicely with the plaster walls, restored wooden beam ceilings, and polished cement floors in the kitchen. Photo by Albert Font.
Because the original kitchen had been removed, Alexandra made the decision to widen the gallery-style room by ten inches. Floor-to-ceiling glass makes for ample natural light in the eating area, while the Vitra wall tiles provide a contemporary touch.
"Maintaining sight lines to the outdoors and the adjacent den, we introduced a connectivity that transforms the kitchen into the center of family life,