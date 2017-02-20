An extension of Treehotel’s mission of bringing modern design to a serene natural environment, the 7th Room is a cabin lofted among the treetops that blurs the distinction between indoors and outdoors. Designed by the renowned firm Snøhetta, the structure hovers 10 meters above the ground with a black-and-white print of the canopy covering the bottom façade, creating a trompe l'oeil effect. The two bedrooms, bathroom, lounge area, and netted terrace are arranged across two slightly different levels, accommodating up to five guests. Barring a fear of heights, you can choose to lay your sleeping bag on the double-layered net that connects the two bedrooms and enjoy a night under the stars.
Light ash flooring and birch plywood walls create a light interior that contrasts the dark, charred exterior wood. Here in the lounge space, simple furniture such as the Scandia Chair by Hans Brattrud and a central pellet stove create a calm, inviting environment. A floor-to-ceiling window, facing north, is your best bet for seeing the Aurora Borealis.
Rios describes Unit B as the more feminine of the two units. Here, black and white cabinets feature a glint of brass hardware. Made of brass galvanized pipe and glass, the shelves by the kitchen sink combine aesthetics and function.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
The bedroom wing flows smoothly from the interior to the garden. The tongue-and-groove of the bedroom’s ceiling continues out onto the roof’s soffit. A private porch allows the owners to enjoy their backyard with a modicum of privacy.
Thanks to a sliding glass door in the shower, even the master bathroom manages to retain a connection with nature. Custom cabinetry, a Sielstone Niebla counter and Kohler Verticyl sink, however, all offer compelling reasons to stay inside.
The master bedroom looks out at the garden through a full-height glass wall. The Ikea bed sits between Four Hands tables and lies beneath a floral photograph by Stacy Kirk. Opposite the bed, a Jaya chair is situated for quiet contemplation.
In the airy kitchen, meals are prepared on a Silestone White Storm countertop. The backsplash’s tiles match those on the staircase’s risers. In the adjoining dining area, a Caboche suspension light by Foscarini hangs over a CB2 dining table and Real Good Chairs by Blu Dot.
The living room sits a few steps down from the kitchen-dining area, and is demarcated by a board-formed concrete planter. Occupants can gather in the Blu Dot sofa and chair. Amid the concrete and fabric, an Ikea coffee table provides a warm wooden touch.
The central oak tree sprouts out of the rear deck. The atrium’s array of windows draw the eye in the tree’s direction. The wood cladding of the single-story wings provide a pleasant contrast with the central volume’s stucco finish.
Beyond the staircase, at the heart of the main wing, a two-floor atrium rises from the concrete floor. Its array of windows, many of which are different sizes, connect the indoors with the central oak tree and the outdoors beyond it. The top of the wall slopes inwards, leaving the oak tree with room to grow.
An intricately detailed staircase leads to the central wing’s second level. Its walnut treads and top rail harmonize with the welded steel rod railings. The geometric pattern on the staircase’s risers comes from encaustic tiles that were handmade in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The structure's white stucco second story nods to the architecture of traditional tree houses and is used as sleeping quarters for the owner’s children. The leaves of the central oak tree can be seen peaking out above the façade.
Photographer: Andrea Calo
Group vacations are great for splitting travel costs, but not so good for getting restful alone time. That’s why architecture studio Método used vertical space to divvy up a shared vacation house outside Mexico City.
In a family’s pint-size lake retreat in Austin, Texas, ipe siding and decking meet concrete floors and steeland-glass windows. Stained cyprus was used for the ceiling and soffit. The custom barn-style sliding door conceals the family’s collection of giant inner tubes and other boating equipment. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
