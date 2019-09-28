Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
A kitchen with a Siemems integrated oven.
Horizontal larch cladding was used for the façade to give the house an interesting ribbed texture with deep grooves.
A wooden bench wraps along a dining corner, and extends along the walls towards the fireplace, where it serves as a bookshelf, then fireside bench.
White subway tiles and a large window over the sink brighten the kitchen.
Potted cacti are abundant, both inside and out.
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
Western red cedar slat panels are paired with a pine ceiling and stained oak cabinets in the kitchen. Model Six Stools by Jeff Covey for Herman Miller line the concrete counter.
Influenced by Southern California’s Case Study House program, designer Bob Butler conceived a luminous residence and guest house on a sloping lot in Nashville that originally held a red-brick ranch-style duplex. Western red cedar lines the walkway from the carport to the entrance. The Globe lights are from West Elm.
All-electric equipment and appliances were installed.
The living area and bedroom light fixtures, as well as the cabinet pulls, were sourced from Schoolhouse Electric.
The three pavilions ascend upward from the street.
Jeffries chose to showcase the wood beams: “This references traditional Amsterdam houses, which typically expose their floor construction,” he says. “It also helps with the acoustics of the large spaces.” The dwelling was designed to complement the architectural style of the historic neighborhood.
The birch plywood cabinets, designed by Jeffries, are paired with engineered wood countertops by Valchromat and appliances by Bosch.
Exterior of a Honka kit home.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.
Maintaining a connection to their wooded backyard was an important consideration for the Edstroms. The back wall is designed to let in as much light and air as possible.
Vega Norge, Erik Kolman Janush
Burnt cedar, Japanese cypress plywood, and mortar create a trio of contrasting yet simple surface textures that breathe a relaxed vibe into the Muji Hut.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
An antique Japanese indigo tapestry hangs by a vintage Danish piano.