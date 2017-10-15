Native Hostel was invisioned as an incubator for thinkers, makers and creatives.
The March of the Gladiators
Gilberto the Jester is a corkscrew that can't help but impress a crowd. The contorted form perks up as a cork twists open from the bottle.
While a popular ballet might have first popularized this everyday object, Wanders' version is a charming take. Marcello the Strongman is one of the five limited-edition designs created for the Circus Collection. The characterization makes the object quite the performance. After placing the nut between his feet on the base, the weights above his head can be turned to crack open and snack.
The core pieces are made from stainless steal and finished with geometric patterns. Combinations of red, yellow, black, red, gold, white, and silver alternate on the objects across the collection.