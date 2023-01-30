Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Sergio Trevino
Follow
77
Saves
Followers
Following
52 Starboard Rock Rd in Vinalhaven, Maine, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Joseph Sortwell of LandVest Real Estate.
A verdant oasis awaits in the backyard, complete with a bespoke jacuzzi and jetted pool.
The dining area sits sandwiched between expansive sliding doors, allowing the space to feel completely immersed with the home's surrounding botanical gardens.
In addition to plenty of built-in storage, the chef's kitchen also features an oversized island, high-end Wolf appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook.
Inside, black-framed glazing pops against the crisp white walls and ceilings. All of the main living spaces are located on the lower level, with the dining area just steps from the kitchen.
Each of the four bedrooms are illuminated by large casement windows.
Pink plaster meets olive-green tile in this serene garden home listed for £1.3M.
The countertop material waterfalls over its edge to form the backing for adjacent built-in dining table seating.
Sustainable linoleum was chosen for flooring, because of its natural materials and because it resembles concrete.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
Nate Kantor and Garrett Foster Green stand in front of Anza, the 1968 Airstream camper they renovated.
One of the villa's drawn plans
Another view of the kitchen reveals fittingly minimalist black-and-white artwork.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
Natural light streams through the double-height, open-plan living area.
The living area is intentionally spare to accentuate the presence of the mammoth beech tree.
Punctuating a hallway with light was among the clients' few requests for the house. EFFEKT achieved it through a panel of glass that highlights a swath of greenery.
An oversized pink soaking tub awaits at one of the far edges of the enclosed courtyard—offering an idyllic refuge to rest and relax after a refreshing dip in the nearby pool.
In addition to large skylight and glass shower, the primary ensuite bath also comes with onyx countertops which match the kitchen island.
In the kitchen a large, polished onyx island pops against the surrounding wooden cabinetry.
A peek at the timber-wrapped living area which sits sandwiched between walls of glass.
Expansive glazing roots the house in natural indoor-outdoor living. "The timeless interiors exude warmth, enhanced by native timbers and stunning sandstone,
Set in a suburb of the Northern Rivers region in New South Wales, the coastal home offers easy access to a number of water-front retreats, including Tallow Beach and Gaggin park.
bathroom Neolith
View More
41
more
saves