The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
The company customized a floor plan for the ADU that would accommodate and incorporate existing fruit trees in the yard.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas are washed in sunlight that streams in through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
The kitchen is outfitted with bright white cabinetry, counters, and a backsplash that provide a fresh and airy aesthetic for the interior.
Fruit trees, a hedge, a vegetable garden, and a chicken coop are situated between the main house and the ADU, helping to provide a feeling of privacy.
The expansive windows reflect the greenery of the yard, blurring the line between the interior and the outdoors.
Alice, the mother and grandmother, enjoys morning coffee on the deck with her daughter Claudia, who lives in the main house with her husband and two sons.
The thermally treated ash deck will patina and become a silvery grey tone that blends with the tree trunks in the backyard.
In the evenings, Alice sometimes joins her family for dinner in the main house and other times, she prefers a quiet evening alone.
The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room