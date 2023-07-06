Concrete stairs lead from the ground level to the main living area of the home. The walls are covered in black plaster embedded with tiny stones that, according to Martin, "add a little brightness."
The streamlined kitchen almost feels like the galley of a boat. Open storage at each end of the island holds kitchen essentials, and a built-in eating nook is the perfect place for the kids, or guests, to sit and chat while a meal is prepared.
Stuart crafted the banquette base using ambrosia maple that he had been saving for a worthy project.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.