Two of Sebastian Wrong's Spun Lights hover over the floor, beneath three glowing Circle Lights.
The panel of judges awarded Best Material to Mosa.
The boys have set up an almost plein air painting station on the stair landing in the new addition.
dimensional hexagon white wall tile / secondary bath shower [modern renovation / orange, california]
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
The collection combines influences from modernism and the Arts and Crafts movement. The Cedar & Moss pendants with a brushed satin finish are shown here.
RUX Design, out of Manhattan, designed these modular LED lamps called Stickbulbs.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345
