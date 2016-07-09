Subscribe to Dwell
Seema Ramani Design
74
Saves
Followers
Following
Tufted Turquoise sofa accented with bright yellow pillow and silver shag helps unify the room.
Turquoise Obsession Combination of turquoise and small amount of yellow fits in the color palette between green and blue.
White...is not a mere absence of color it is a shining and affirmative thing. As fierce as Red...as definite as Black.
Not So Bachelor Pad
Think Small
Colorful Minimalism
Mid century Modern
Shabby Chic
Tofino Beach
Tofino Beach
Coco's Closet, Vancouver
LA Inspired boutique. Vancouver's style savvy women.
COCO'S CLOSET. If eyes are the windows to the soul; the shop windows are just revealing. They reveal the soul of the shop.
Mood Board for Library
Mood Board for Lobby
Lobby in Aventura, Florida
Common Cause. Lobby in Aventura, Florida
His collection of Churchill memorabilia including cigars, portraits and Churchill's own paintings which dominates the room.
ST John's Wood is crammed with awards and photos, bearing testimony to Roedy's work.
Now owned by vice chairman of MTV, Bill Roedy. The apartment which spans more than 2,758 sq ft over two floors had already been restored to high standard.
The Flat That Won The War. St John's Wood. London UK. The four bedroom flat once belonged to Sir Winston Churchill who lived here in his wilderness years leading up to the Second World War.
Mahogany offers rich quality in the butler's pantry.
Powder Room- a look that contrasts with the striking Duravit Sink.
Designed to the chef's specifications, the kitchen storage drawers hold service for 24.
The colonial charm of a Vaughan glass lantern fits with the room's dark wood cabinetry.
The pavilion's porche are designed as viewing platforms using a Jamaican rendition of Adirondack chairs on the Loggias.
Displayed on an enlarged Noguchi coffee table are pieces from the owners art collection. Pillows covered in antique Kente cloth accent the Jean Michael Frank sofa.
Adirondack chairs on the loggia.
Round Hill Villa, Jamaica
